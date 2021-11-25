Vaccination policy is a violation of people’s conscience say pastor

Superintendent of the Church of the Nazarene in the Windward Islands and pastor of the Arnos Vale Church of the Nazarene in St. Vincent Reverend Kelron Harry said the government vaccination policy or mandate is a violation of people’s conscience.

Pastor Harry made his position and that of his church known at a news conference on Monday hosted by the SVG Teachers Union and represented by other concern groups.

Pastor Harry also made it clear that the church has no problem with the COVID-19 vaccines but the issue is with the mandate.

The man of the cloth spoke on the mental health issues that he said a person may face when his or her conscience is violated.

