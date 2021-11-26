Help Salvation Army reach its target

With the aim of raising 100 thousand dollars, Commander Officer of the Salvation Army Major Ernest Gachelin is appealing to Vincentians to support the Salvation Army Christmas appeal.

In an interview with SVGTV News Major Gachelin said the kettle appeal thus far has been going very slow.

The funds of the Christmas kettle which began on Friday November 12th are to finance programs for the less fortunate. Major Gachelin further reminds persons of the kettle location where they can make their donation.

The Kettle Appeal will conclude at the end of December however the Salvation Army Commander Officer said persons who are still willing to assist can come to the office in Kingstown.

