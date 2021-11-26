Opposition MP’s pay tributes to Sir James

Members of the Opposition New Democratic Party continue to mourn the passing of the party founder Sir James Fitz-Allan Mitchell who passed away on Tuesday at age 90.

Sir James was this country’s second prime minister and served in this capacity from 1984 to 2000. He also served as premier from 1972 to 1974. During the NDP’s New Times programme opposition MP for Southern Grenadines Terrence Ollivierre said Sir James Mitchell was his mentor as he was ushered into politics by his hands.

Opposition MP for West Kingstown Daniel Cummings said he remembers the late Sir James as the leader who helped St. Vincent and the Grenadines to recognise the value of agriculture.

Opposition MP for Central Kingstown Major St. Clair Leacock said Sir James has been the most successful transformational leader of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...