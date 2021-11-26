Speak out about violence against women and girls

One act of violence is too much, so says president of the National Council of Women Beverly Richards who is calling on citizens to speak up and speak out against domestic violence and other forms of violence.

Richard appeal comes in observance of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women yesterday under the theme “Orange the World: End Violence Against Women Now!”.

Violence against women and girls is one of the most widespread, persistent and devastating human rights violations in our world today and remains largely unreported due to the impunity, silence, stigma and shame surrounding it ..

Richards is appealing to community leaders and religious leaders to reexamine their role and make concerted effort to speak to their followers on gender based violence.

Richards is also appealing to everyone to be their neighbours keeper and report every act of violence that they may witness in their communities.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against women will mark the launch of the Unite to End Violence Against Women Campaign (nov 25- dec 10) — an initiative of 16 days of activism concluding on the day that commemorates the International Human Rights Day (10 December).

