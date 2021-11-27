PM encourages church leaders to work with the gov’t to fight against the spread of COVID-19

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is appealing to the Christian leaders across the country to drop the unnecessary fight and work together with the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 .

Speaking on NBC radio, Prime Minister Gonsalves said he does not have anything against Christian leaders however he is asking that they think of the community.

Several Christian leaders are against the government vaccination policy and a letter was sent to the prime minister about the SR&O no. 28 of 2021 which came into effect last Friday November 19th where certain workers are required to take a COVID-19 vaccine in order to keep their job. Speaking at a news conference hosted by the SVG Teachers Union on Monday, Reverend Kelron Harry Superintendent of the church of the Nazarene in the Windward Islands and pastor of the Arnos Vale Church of the Nazarene in St. Vincent said that the government vaccination policy is a violation of the people’s conscience.

And Prime Minister Gonsalves on Thursday said that what the government has in this regulation is perfectly justifiable on any proper reading of the scripture and any proper analysis of conscience.

The prime minister further added that there are some problems with some religious groups whose doctrine is not just opposed to vaccination, but also to testing of workers. He said pastors need to be reasonable.

