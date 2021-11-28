Ministry of Agriculture receives two 30 by 60 feet green house structures

The Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday received two 30 by 60 feet greenhouse structures which were handed over to two farmers .

The greenhouse structures were donated through a 25 thousand dollars project by the Inter-American Institute for Co-operation on Agriculture IICA.

Speaking at a brief handing over ceremony IICA representative in SVG Michael Dalton said that with the impact that the volcanic eruptions had on the vegetable sub sector in the northern and southern part of the country the organisation came up with ways in which they can assist the vegetable production in these areas.

Dalton encouraged the recipients of the greenhouses to put them to good use .

Dalton used the opportunity to express thanks to all the organisations who made the donation possible.

