$96,000 Covid relief grants disbursed to female entrepreneurs

Twelve businesses owned by women across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are the recipients of Covid relief grants from the government of the Republic of China on Taiwan.

The grants were awarded to the entrepreneurs who participated in the Women’s Empowerment Project funded by Taiwan through the Centre for Enterprise Development inc (CED).

The project, which catered to twenty-seven (27) female entrepreneurs in two categories, is an initiative entitled ‘Assisting the Economic Empowerment of Women in Latin America and the Caribbean in the Post-Pandemic of COVID-19’.

The objective is to boost the country’s economy in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain social stability by strengthening women’s economic empowerment through employment and entrepreneurship.

Under the project, twelve women entrepreneurs were selected by the Centre for Enterprise Development – CED. These women participated in a series of business management training conducted by Taiwan Technical Mission supported by CED between September and October.

Head of the embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Ambassador Peter Sha-li Lan, presented grants of XCD $8,000 to the businesses at the embassy Thursday. The grants will be used to purchase equipment and supplies for the businesses to improve their operations.

Ambassador Lan, in his remarks, explained the overall goal of the Women’s Empowerment Project, and praised the joint effort of Taiwan Technical Mission and CED for implementing the project, and congratulated the recipients.

One of the grant awardees, fashion designer Peta Odini Sutherland, expressed gratitude to Taiwan and CED, stating that this was the first time she had been engaged in any major business training that will benefit her business.

