National food based dietary guidelines updated Vincentians encouraged to go back to traditional and indigenous foods

After 15 years an updated National Food Based Dietary Guidelines was launched on Friday under the theme “Choose Well Live Well”.

The first ever National Food Based Dietary Guidelines was launched 15 years ago on October 16th 2006 however with the shift and transition of dietary and lifestyle habits, the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Agriculture saw the need to review, update and retrofit the guidelines with the trend of time.

Giving an overview on the updated guidelines senior nutritionist in the Ministry of Health Nicole France outlined the nine new guideline which she said aim at getting Vincentians to say no to trans fat and reduce salt and sugar intake by avoiding highly processed foods

Two new updated graphics skilfully crafted by local design Ken Dyer were also launched on Friday

The senior nutritionist used the opportunity to further encourage Vincentians to go back to traditional and indigenous foods.

