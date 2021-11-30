New COVID-19 variant is worrying

    Latest
    A new COVID-19 variant reportedly is spreading rapidly in parts of South Africa and scientists are concerned that it’s unusually high number of mutations could make it more transmissible and result in immune evasion.

    The new COVID-19 variant is called the Omicron variant.

    Speaking on the new variant on WEFM’s Issues At Hand programme on Sunday Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Jerrol Thompson said this a very serious matter where countries across the globe are now reacting to the new variant with six countries already affected thus far.

    Dr. Thompson said that what is worrying about the COVID-19 Omicron variant is the extreme high number of mutations

    Dr. Thompson said the new Omicron variant might be up to 500 times more transmissible than the Delta variant.

