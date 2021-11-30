SVGTU continuing protest action

SVG Teacher’s Union is continuing a series of protest action in support of their unvaccinated and vaccinated members.

Over the weekend the union said they met with some members advising them to continue to go to physical and online classes on Monday 29th and Tuesday 30th November, 2021.

The union further encourages members not to attend face to face and online classes on Wednesday 1st and Thursday 2nd December, 2021 but to continue with all normal work on Friday 3rd December, 2021.

The SVGTU said it continues to endorse the united efforts of the teachers at the West St. George Secondary School to demonstrate solidarity with their colleagues and strongly encourage other staff to do likewise.

The SVGTU said it will further advise its members as to the next plan of action by 5th December, 2021.

