Local fishermen want a Gas rebate from government

President of the National Fisherfolk Organization Winsbert Harry is appealing to the government to assist local fishermen with rebates on gas.

In a telephone interview with SVGTV News Harry lamented about the impact the increase in gas prices is having on fishermen, noting that it is time officials meet with fisherfolk to see how they can assist them with rebate as one immediate solution to their plight.

Harry said for years fishermen have not raised the price for fish and have taken the loss as gas prices increased steadily. He noted that fishermen risk their lives daily to fish and may soon not be able to meet the demand for export markets if nothing is done to assist them with gas prices which he said is choking them financially.

