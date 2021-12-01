SVGTU continues protest action against government’s vaccination mandate

The St.Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union is stepping up its protest action against the government’s vaccination mandate which requires teachers and other frontline workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.

In a correspondent dated November 28th 2021, the national executive of the SVGTU advises members vaccinated and unvaccinated to continue to go to physical and online classes on Monday November 29th and Tuesday November 30th, 2021.

The union further advises its members not to attend face to face and online classes on Wednesday December 1st and Thursday December 2nd, 2021.

However, in an interview with SVGTV News, President of the SVGTU Oswald Robinson, said they are asking all teachers to wear black and do a sit in at their workplaces on these two days and are also requesting that parents and guardians keep their children at home for these two days.

Robinson said he is asking all to assist in mobilizing in support of this action, especially parents as he predicts children may soon be told they have to be vaccinated in order to attend school.

The SVGTU president also expressed concern over the foot, hand, and mouth disease in some schools in addition to COVID-19, noting that the children use the same facilities and everyone could be exposed to these infections.

Asked why the union chose black as the dress code for the sit- in protest, the SVGTU president said black represents a form of sadness and mourning as the rights of teachers are being tampered with.

The SVGTU president encouraged teachers to stand firm with the union, noting that they face a difficult road ahead.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...