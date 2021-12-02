Fisherfolk grateful for fishing material

Several fishermen from the North Leeward constituency and Bequia in the Northern Grenadines are among the latest batch of fisherfolk to receive materials from the fisheries department to construct fishing pots.

The government led initiative is to assist fisherfolk who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the eruptions of La Soufriere volcano .The materials received is to increase the fisherfolk landing and improve their income.

The recipients in the North Leeward constituency expressed gratitude to the government for the materials.

The recipients in Bequia said with the many challenges facing fisherfolk island-wide they are thankful for the assistance provided to help improved their fish landing

Ten (10) fisherfolk from the Calliaqua community were the first to receive materials from the fisheries division to construct fish pots.

The materials being provided include 20 rolls of inch and a half mech and 252 lengths of steel .

