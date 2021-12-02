La Soufriere volcano eruption has ended

The scientists attached to the UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC) have ended their tour of duty here as it has been eight months since the last explosion in the 2020-2021 eruption of La Soufriѐre volcano.

The Soufriѐre Monitoring Unit (SMU) at the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) will now assume responsibility for the operations of the Belmont Observatory. Day to day monitoring of the volcano will be supported by theUWI-SRC remotely from its base in Trinidad.

The on-island scientific staff rotation ends an almost year-long occupation of the Belmont Observatory. After the detection of the new lava dome at La Soufriere in late December 2020, UWI-SRC scientists based at the observatory oversaw the upgrade of the local seismic and ground deformation monitoring networks, conducted other fieldwork and ground-based measurements, and advised the government of SVG in the run up to the onset of explosive activity on April 9th 2021.

Senior research fellow-geologist at the UWI-sSRC, Vincentian Professor Richard Robertson believes that the volcano will now go through a period of adjustment saying the mountain went through a traumatic experience and will take some time to reshape itself.

UWI-SRC Director Dr. Erouscilla Joseph reaffirms the centre’s commitment to SVG in this new phase of activity and provide support to NEMOand the government

The volcanic alert level a tLa Soufriѐre remains at yellow.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...