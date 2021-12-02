SVG receives more COVID-19 vaccines

The country has received 11-thousand doses of Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines from 42-thousand doses donated to the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States by Argentina.

Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director of Caribbean Affairs and former Ambassador to the OECS, Gustavo M. Pandiani said Saint Lucia received 18000, Dominica 2000, and Grenada 11000” of the allotment provided to the OECS.

According to Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, the collaboration is just a token of the historical friendship and positive relations between the Argentine Republic and the Caribbean region.

Argentina and the OECS signed a bilateral cooperation agreement in 2013 and, since then, numerous technical cooperation projects in agriculture, public health and environment have been implemented in St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda and other member countries.

