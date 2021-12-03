Thusia Seventh Day Adventist Church objects to COVID-19 nasal swab testing

The Thusia Seventh Day Adventist Church objection against the COVID-19 vaccines is based on a matter of conscience and health reform practises.

This is according to the church leader Anesia Baptiste who at a virtual news conference yesterday said the church is also against COVID-19 testing with what they view as an invasive testing method.

Baptiste said these have been outlined in a letter from the church given to members who are front line workers to be submitted to the relevant authorities seeking religious exemption from taking the jab

Baptise said the church also objects to the requirement of testing using the swab method in the absence of vaccination noting that it is unfair and discriminating.

The head of the Thusia Seventh Day Adventist Church said in the letter given to members seeking religious exemption, they also made a recommendation for saliva testing to be done instead of the swab.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...