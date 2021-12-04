Protect yourself and use condom properly- AIDS Secretariat

Reminding persons of the different sexuallly transmitted diseases in SVG, AIDS Soordinator for Public Sector Entities with the National AIDS Secretariat Winfield Tannis Abbott is encouraging young people particularly those who are unable to abstain from sexual intercourse, to protect yourself from AIDS and other STD’s by using a condom which he said is effective once used properly.

Tannis Abbott was speaking to SVGTV News during an activity held in Kingstown on Wednesday in observance of World AIDS Day.

Coordinator of the National Family Programme Unit in the Ministry of Health Arlitha Scott who used the opportunity to demonstrated the correct use of a condom also urged persons engaged in sexual activities not to forget about some of the risk factors of having unprotected sex and doing so with multiple partners.

