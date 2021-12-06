Local pastor says use same energy used in vaccination drives to end gender based violence

A local pastor is of the view that the same energy that is being used to get people vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus should be used to end all gender based violence.

Minister of the Church of Christ Ministry in Richland Park Rohan Hector in an interview with SVGTV condemns all forms of violence in SVG and around the world.

Minister Hector is encouraging women to speak up and speak out about all forms of abuse noting that if men fail them God will always be there to lift them up.

Pastor Hector is also appealing to the abusers to desist from hurting their loved ones noting that their behaviour can have a negative impact on the future generation.

