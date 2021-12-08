SVG days away from exporting first legal shipment of medicinal cannabis

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is said to be days away from exporting its first legal shipment of medicinal cannabis which Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said is a great accomplishment for the country.

He was speaking at a virtual budget consultation on NBC radio last Thursday

According to a document that was read by Minister Gonsalves from the source Impact Justice, St Vincent and the Grenadines is the first country to conduct legal commercial international export of medicinal cannabis.

The finance minister commended Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar and the traditional marijuana cultivators in SVG for bringing the industry thus far as he highlighted some of the challenges faced in its development.

