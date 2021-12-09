1.5 million dollars to be allocated in the 2022 budget for the PRYME programme

1.5 million ec dollars will be allocated in the 2022 budget for the Promoting Youth Micro Enterprises (PRYME) Programme to assist the youth and other entrepreneurs who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the eruptions of La Soufriere volcano.

So said Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves during a recently held virtual budget consultation. Minister Gonsalves said the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted entrepreneurship in SVG and the government is implementing new initiatives to assist young entrepreneurs.

The finance minister said they are also building community markets in the East St George constituency for young entrepreneurs to sell their small business services.

Minister Gonsalves said that the government will also implement the Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Corporation programme in the new year.

The government minister said extensive technical training and certification programs will also be provided to the youth which will help to develop more entrepreneurial activities.

