Decision by DPP is a slap in the face of the government – Leacock

Opposition MP for Central Kingstown Major St.Clair Leacock is of the view the decision taken by the Office of Director of Public Prosecution- the DPP to drop the charges against 8 individuals who were accused of illegally organizing and taking part in protests in capital Kingstown in July and August of this year is a slap in the face of the government.

Commenting on the matter on Xtreme radio Tuesday, Leacock noted that the 8 defendants have gone through weeks of stress and distress dealing with the matter and to have their cases nolle prosequie does not speak well of the justice system

The opposition mp said in recent times cases have been brought against other individuals and then withdrawn and this does not reflect or represent the nation in a good light.

In an interview with SVGTV News Monday evening, one of the lawyers representing the 8 defendants Kay Bacchus Baptiste said she was not surprised by the DPP’s decision and that her clients are now in a position to sue the state for false imprisonment among other infractions.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...