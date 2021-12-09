Industrial Relations Officer of the SVGTU tells government to stop the cruelty

Industrial Relations Officer of the St.Vincent and the Grenadines Teacher’s Union Andrew John said the government’s vaccination policy is taking a toll on teachers and other affected workers.

At a news conference yesterday, John shared the experiences of some teachers whom he said were expected to be at the conference to share their own experience but decided against doing so at the last minute.

John spoke of one member of the SVGTU whom he said was attached to a government assisted secondary school who received a dismissal letter with no severance citing the Statutory Rule and Order.

John said what is even more sad is that teachers and others who have sought an exemption from taking the jab on medical or religious grounds are being denied.

The SVGTU Industrial Relations Officer said the deck seems to be stock against teachers who are at this time seems to be between a rock and a hard place.

Noting that a number of teachers took the COVID-19 jab at last minute against their will, John said this has created mental health issues for some.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...