Stat on frontline and strategic workers yet to take one of the COVID-19 vaccines

On NBC radio yesterday, Prime Minister Gonsalves give a breakdown of the stats for the categories of frontline and strategic workers who have not yet taken at least one dose of the available COVID-19 vaccines.

In the hospital services 28 staff members have chosen not to take the jab and some have since sought religious or medical exemptions. They include 2 ward managers; 13 staff nurses; 7 nursing assistance and 6 nursing aides.

In Immigration; two persons have not yet taken the jab, one was given a temporary exemption to do so by today and the other person sought religious exemption.

18 staff members at Customs chose not to take the jab and as for the police up to Friday December 3rd, the final day given for frontline and strategic workers to take at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, 32 officers had either resigned or retired with only 2 of these officers walked away with no money; one of the officers served one year and the another 8 years.

There were also 13 others who chose not to get vaccinated from the ranks of Constable to Station Sergeant.

PM Gonsalves used the opportunity to continue to appeal to all citizens to get vaccinated, noting that his government will continue to manage the risk of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

