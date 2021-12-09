Waiting on them to sue – Anthony Astaphan

Dominican lawyer Anthony Astaphan said he has been put on notice by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves for any legal action to be taken by SVG Teachers Union and any other union over the government’s vaccination policy.

The SVG Teachers Union and the Public Service Union have already indicated that their legal representatives will be filing an injunction this week against the government’s vaccination policy.

Astaphan who called into WE FM’s Shake Up programme on Monday and made it clear he is anxiously awaiting the unions to sue.

He said the constitution of St.Vincent and the Grenadines is very clear and that there are no absolute rights, with the rights of conscience, religion and privacy made subject to the rights and freedoms of others for public interest and public health.

The veteran lawyer said the actions by the SVG Teachers Union are intended to prejudice the rights and freedoms of others and the public interest in particular the students.

Astaphan is also of the view that it is the legal constitutional duty of the government to put in place measures to control the spread of COVID-19 and protect lives.

