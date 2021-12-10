Farmers, workers and vulnerable persons in SVG to benefit from financial support from the government in time for Christmas 2021.

Farmers, workers and vulnerable persons in SVG including those impacted by the recent volcanic eruptions are expected to benefit from financial and other support from the government in time for Christmas 2021.

The support programmes and their beneficiaries are outlined in a media release issued today by the office of the prime minister.

Support through the Ministry of Social Development will see payment of a cash transfer of $800 to 3,247 World Food Programme (WFP) household beneficiaries, as a transition from the existing WFP programme to the Soufriere transitioning grant for December 2021. It said the one-time cash payment covers payments for november and December 2021 ($400 per month per household).

A one-time cash payment will also be made to 171 households in the red and orange zones from the WFP programme who were unreachable during the registration and assessment process.

Those affected by the volcanic eruptions who will receive income support include 221 small business owners in the red and orange zones who will receive a one-time cash transfer of $1,200 ($400 for each of the months of October to December 2021). This cash transfer is expected to be done in two tranches: $800 before christmas 2021; and $400 at the end of January 2022.

91 tourism site vendors who will receive a one-time cash transfer of $900 ($300 for each month of October to December 2021) paid in two tranches: $600 before christmas; $300 in January 2022. 490 school vendors who will receive a one-time cash payment of $600 ($300 for each month November to December 2021) paid in two tranches: $400 before Christmas; $200 in January 2022.

The Office of the Prime Minister said in total the cost of these financial support is three million, three hundred and seventy five thousand, five hundred ec dollars ( $3,375,500) being offered to four thousand two hundred and twenty (4,220) families.

The release said there will also be a huge pre-Christmas distribution of food packages through community groups and churches, particularly but exclusively in the red and orange zones and the food distribution centre at Campden Park will be closed on December 24th, 2021.

Income support of one thousand dollars ($1,000) will also be made to farmers (Belle isle to Richmond; and Mt. Grenan to Fancy) for the months of November and December ($500 for each month): those who stand to benefit include: 637 farmers from the Chateaubelair district; 888 from the Troumaca district and 2, 164 from Georgetown (including north of the Dry River.

Additionally the release noted that, BRAGSA is carrying out a $3 million road-cleaning programme for Christmas 2021 with over 5,000 persons employed.

The Office of the Prime Minister said in total the support programmes amount to some $10 million with 13-thousand beneficiaries with many more persons benefiting from other ongoing support programmes (inclusive of the normal safety net supports).

It was noted that pay-day for central government employees is December 16 the 2021. The Office of the Prime Minister urges beneficiaries of the various support programmes to be careful with spending, noting that January 2022 is going to be a “long” month.

