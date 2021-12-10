    Latest
    News

    SVGTU president appeals to Vincentians to join mass protest against the government’s vaccination policy

    SVG-TV AdminBy No Comments1 Min Read

    As the SVG Teachers Union prepares for its mass picket in capital Kingstown, president Oswald Robinson, is urging all trade unions and Vincentians, vaccinated or unvaccinated, to be a part of the picket; against the government’s vaccination policy.

    Robinson noted that the union is a law-abiding organization, and they had written to the Commissioner of Police informing him of the union’s intention to protest today, along with a separate letter requesting permission to use amplified sound.

    Robinson also explained that the SVGTU wants to send a clear message for the government to put an end to its vaccination mandate and let Vincentians enjoy their right to choose.

    Leave a Response

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    %d bloggers like this: