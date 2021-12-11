11 small enterprises owned by women receive grants from Taiwan

96 thousand dollars were distributed Thursday among eleven female entrepreneurs from the government of the Republic of China on Taiwan.

The small grants were awarded to the entrepreneurs who participated in the Women’s Empowerment Project funded by Taiwan through the Centre for Enterprise Development inc (CED).

The project, which catered to twenty-seven (27) female entrepreneurs in two categories, is an initiative entitled ‘Assisting the Economic Empowerment of Women in Latin America and the Caribbean in the Post-Pandemic of COVID-19’.

The objective is to boost the country’s economy following the impact of the pandemic and maintain social stability by strengthening women’s economic empowerment through employment and entrepreneurship.

Under the project, eleven women entrepreneurs were selected by CED and successfully completed a series of business management training conducted by the Taiwanese Technical Mission supported by CED .

Head of the embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Ambassador Peter Sha-li Lan, presented the grants of 8-thousand ec dollars to the entrepreneurs at a ceremony at the embassy Thursday.

The grants will be used to purchase equipment and supplies for the businesses to improve their operations.

In his remarks, Ambassador Peter Lan explained the overall goal of the women’s empowerment project, and praised the joint effort of the Taiwanese Technical Mission and CED for implementing the project, and also congratulated the grant recipients.

General manager of the CED Felix Lewis encouraged the awardees to put the grant money to good use.

One of the grant awardees, Shevonne Deshong, expressed gratitude to Taiwan and CED on behalf of the group. She admitted that though they were a bit nervous participating in the training sessions, it was worth it.

