A team representing Lynch Insurance Brokers (Barbados) ltd and Marsh limited – a leader in agriculture, fisheries and forestry industry in the UK & Ireland is here in St Vincent and the Grenadines conducting research and analysis of the local agriculture sector towards developing a model of crop insurance.

Speaking at a briefing, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said that SVG , the Windward Islands and CARICOM on a whole have been grappling with the vagaries of climate change and the removal of trade preferences has had a negative impact on the banana industry.

He said over the years the country has seen farmers unable to purchase insurance policies and that the government is seeking the best model of crop insurance to assist farmers.

Managing director of Lynch Caribbean Brokers(SVG) ltd Damien Bowen said the company is very proud to be part of the venture, noting that their interaction with local farmers has been rich and engaging.

Business Development Director, of Lynch Insurance Brokers (Barbados) ltd, James Peirc, said climate change has been a great treat to the islands and he is happy to come up with a new model of insurance that will not only assist SVG but the entire region to mitigate against the cost of weather related damage and losses in the farming communities.

Expert from Marsh Limited Simon Lusher spoke about some of the farms that they have visited thus far. He also commended farmers for doing a great job in the agriculture sector.

