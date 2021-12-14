Cherish and honour Sir James contributions – Dr. Friday

Glowing tributes were paid in parliament yesterday for former prime minister and founder of the opposition New Democratic Party Sir James Fitz Allan Mitchell.

Opposition leader Dr. Godwin Friday who led off the tributes said that Sir James lived a meaningful life with love for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and its people.

He said that Sir James’ legacy must stand with his contributions honoured and cherished.

The opposition leader recalled how dear Sir James was to him and urged that young people take note of his inspiring example.

