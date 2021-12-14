Picket in front parliament postponed

A picket that was to be held in front of parliament yesterday by theSVG Teachers Union and others as part of their continued protest against the government’s vaccination policy was postponed.

President of the SVG Teachers Union Oswald Robinson who made a late call for persons to join him on the picket line yesterday explained why they decided to postpone the protest action.

The SVGTU held a picket last Friday which Robinson deemed a success. Robinson said that he is appalled that the government has gone ahead to hire retired teachers to replace some of the approximately 200 teachers who are likely to be fired because of their position on the COVID-19 vaccines.

The SVGTU head said they will be filing an injunction later this week on behalf of unvaccinated teachers.

While yesterday’s picket was postponed, few unvaccinated teachers still showed up. Teacher Grant who was given marching orders from his school last Friday said he was heartbroken that his dream career came to an abrupt end, however he is confident that he will fare well despite the challenging times ahead.

