Sir James modernized the state administration- PM Gonsalves

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves expressed gratitude to Sir James for his contributions to nation building.

He said Sir James modernized the state administration while he served as prime minister.

Prime Minister Gonsalves mentioned the many interactions he had with Sir James on a personal and official capacity, noting that Sir James’ personality was interesting with love for family and as a servant of the people.

PM Gonsalves singled out the last memories he had of Sir James who wanted the best for the people of SVG especially during this pandemic.

Parliamentarians pay tribute to Sir James

Several other members of parliament from the government and opposition bench shared fond memories of Sir James Mitchell who they say was a mentor and friend who will be greatly missed.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...