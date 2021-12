The Ministry of Agriculture has been allocated 45.6m dollars in the 2022 budget estimates.

Speaking on the allocation, Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said that one of the main focus is on banana production and export.

Another area of focus is on sensitisation programmes which will be carried out by field officers.

Reflecting on 2021, Minister Caesar said that the government responded well to the needs of the people which has helped with the recovery of the agriculture sector.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...