Missed opportunity to consult with opposition – Leacock

Opposition member of parliament for Central Kingstown St Clair Leacock took a jab at the government during his contribution to the debate on the 2022 budget estimates stating that the government missed a great opportunity to consult with the opposition on the many challenges which have affected the country over the past year including the COVID-19 pandemic, the dengue outbreak and the eruption of La Soufriere volcano

Leacock said consultations were necessary and important in crafting a budget for the times.

The opposition MP said the people need to be motivated during this challenging time and the government has to work hand in hand with all stakeholders to chart a better way forward.

The opposition MP said the 2022 budget Estimate is far from reality which lacks credibility.

