    Latest
    News

    Missed opportunity to consult with opposition – Leacock

    SVG-TV AdminBy No Comments1 Min Read

     Opposition member of parliament for Central Kingstown St Clair Leacock took a jab at the government during his contribution to the debate on the 2022 budget estimates stating that the government missed a great opportunity to consult with the opposition on the many challenges which have affected the country over the past year including the COVID-19 pandemic, the dengue outbreak and the eruption of La Soufriere volcano

    Leacock said consultations were necessary and important in crafting a budget for the times.

    The opposition MP said the people need to be motivated during this challenging time and the government has to work hand in hand with all stakeholders to chart a better way forward.

    The opposition MP said the 2022 budget Estimate is far from reality which lacks credibility.

    Leave a Response

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    %d bloggers like this: