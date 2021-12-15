Revitalising the coconut industry in SVG

The Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute-(CARDI) is implementing a new project here aimed at revitalizing the coconut industry.

The alliance for the coconut industry expansion and enhancement support project is being funded by the European Union under the eleventh edf.

Representative of CARDI Gregory Linton said over the years the organisation whose main focus is to safeguard food security in the region, has been involved in the production of many commodities such as hot peppers, bananas, plantains, yams, dasheen, cassava, sweet potatoes and coconuts.

Linton said they decided to partner with the government of SVG to assist in revitalising and resuscitating the coconut industry based on three areas of product development.

A coconut nursery has already been established here with a second one to be implemented at another agricultural station to assist farmers with a variety of coconut plants.

Tuesday, December 14th was celebrated as CARDI day and like most other celebrations this year is quiet as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the organization to scale back its activities and consider virtual events in place of the usual face to face interactions.

