Major road works to be carried out next year

127.2 million EC dollars have been allocated to the Ministry of Transport and Works Lands and Survey in the 2022 budget estimates.

The allocation will see some major road works carried out across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Furthermore some 8.4 million will go towards the rebuilding and recovery of communities directly affected by the eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel said six new programmes have been identified for 2022 for the mainland and the Grenadines.

Minister Daniel said there will also be new employment positions available which will benefit the physical infrastructure Department.

Minister Daniel further noted that this year, several rehabilitative works on roads and bridges were delayed as precedence had to be given to areas affected by the volcanic eruption. Of concern was the Kuwait funded projects which Minster Daniel said had the intervention of Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and works will restart early in the new year.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...