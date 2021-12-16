Schools COVID-19 campaign through music launched

The Ministry of Education’s Music Department brought Christmas cheers to capital Kingstown today with Christmas caroling by students from various schools. The activity also forms part of the launch of the schools COVID-19 campaign through music.

The activity which was held at the post office parking lot saw performances by some 5 schools. Education Officer for Music Dexter Bacchus said the event was also held to uplift the spirit of the students who have had a challenging year.

Senior Education Officer Aldia Gumbs Dyer lauded the organizers for putting on such a timely event noting that the skills and talent of students island-wide must be harnessed and showcased at every opportunity.

Here are some snippets of the students’ performances.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...