Significant rise in fertiliser price- Minister Caesar

The Ministry of Agriculture has seen a significant rise in the price for fertilisers locally over the last 2 years.

On NBC radio Face to Face programme this yesterday Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said next year under the Community Agriculture Programme the ministry will be taking steps to ensure farmers benefit from more reasonable prices.

Minister Caesar made it clear that the increase in the price of fertilisers has nothing to do with any government policy.

The agriculture minister further commended traffickers for their tremendous work in ensuring local agricultural produce continued to be exported amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

