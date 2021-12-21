Bequia residents bid farewell to Sir James

On his beloved bequia in the northern grenadines, persons lined the street at the famous almond tree on the waterfront to the bequia anglican church where the funeral serviced continued.

Our senior news reporter larissa pugsley kydd spoke with some residents of bequia and mainland saint vincent who said sir james was not just a prime minister who they respected but a hero who they loved for his simplicity.

There were those who called him “papa” as he took on the role as a father to many and some of these persons who were in bequia to bid him farewell spoke on the legacy he left behind.

