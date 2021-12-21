Former Prime Minister Sir James Mitchell laid to rest

This country’s 2nd prime minister who served in this capacity from 1984 to 2000 the late Sir James Fitz allen Mitchell was laid to rest on Saturday December 18th, 2021 after a state funeral, held under full Anglican rights, the first service was at the Methodist Church in Kingstown and then in his beloved home town of Bequia in the northern grenadines.

The funeral services were attended by a number of officials and dignitaries locally and regionally along with family and friends.

Larisa Pugsley tells us more

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...