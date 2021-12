Over 700 nurses will receive honorarium of five hundred dollars from the government.

The announcement was made on radio on Sunday by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the nurses should receive the money for Christmas, however if it is not ready they will receive it for the new year in January.

