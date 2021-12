Read a book, get vaccinated and plant a tree, those were the requests made by Sabrina Mitchell as she paid tribute to her beloved father Sir James Mitchell during the funeral service at St. Mary’s Anglican Church in Bequia last saturday.

Sabrina said her dad was a lover of plants and strongly believes that people should get vaccinated against COVID-19 hence she asked that in his honour Vincentians should carry out any of the three simple requests.

