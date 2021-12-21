Students receive $500 award for their performance in 2021 examinations

Over eleven hundred students yesterday received the annual five hundred dollars award from the government for their performance in 2021 examinations for CSEC, CAPE, Associate degree and teacher’s education programmes.

The students who were eligible for the cash award were those who passed 5 or more subjects at CSEC inclusive of Maths and English language; 2 or more subjects at CAPE along with Communication Studies, or an accumulated GPA of 2.78 or at least a B plus average.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves congratulated the successful students and said the aim of the cash incentive is to encourage the students and other citizens to continue to pursue excellence.

Minister of Education Curtis King also congratulated the recipients of the cash award noting that amidst the challenges which impacted the education system this year they persevered and succeeded.

Minister King said that he is very happy that the government continues to make the necessary investment in education .

