Prime Minister Gonsalves said on his visit to Cuba on Monday December 13th, he received three hundred doses of the Cuban Abdala COVID-19 vaccine as a gift to be administered to one hundred Vincentians

PM Gonsalves said that many Vincentians have requested the Cuban made COVID-19 vaccine even frontline workers, noting that it is the most trusted vaccine.

