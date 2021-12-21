SVGTU, PSU file application on behalf of unvaccinated workers

The SVG Teachers Union, the Public Service Union and the Police Welfare Association have filed an application for leave on behalf of unvaccinated members seeking judicial review of the actions taken by some state authorities.

At a news conference yesterday, chief counsel representing the svgtu and pPSU Jomo Thomas said that the application was filed yesterday and is for 9 claimants which include 6 unvaccinated workers.

Thomas explained that they are asking for reviews and declarations to be made by the court as they seek redress for the workers who were laid off.

Thomas added that there were many wrongs meted out to unvaccinated workers and alleges that the government did not follow procedural actions when it came to workers affected, hence breaching the constitution.

The Police Welfare Association is being represented by Israel Bruce, Zita Barnwell is another lawyer representing the SVGTU and PSU.

They are confident that they have a strong case which they can win.

