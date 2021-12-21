UN migration agency assisting Gov’t in rebuilding process

A team from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) is currently on the ground here assisting the government with the rebuilding and recovery efforts following the eruption of La Soufriere volcano in April.

The IOM is a part of the United Nations systems as the leading intergovernmental organisation in the field of migration and works closely with governmental, intergovernmental and non-governmental partners and is dedicated to promoting humane and orderly migration for the benefit of all. It does so by providing services and advice to governments and migrants.

The IOM SVG programme coordinator Jan Willem Wegdam told SVGTV News Wednesday that their primary focus is to ensure persons affected by the volcano resettled back into their homes.

He said that the organisation has been working behind the scenes for several months providing support tot he various emergency shelters and elderly homes including the Lewis Punnet home and the golden years centre in Buccament.

Wegdam said schools in svg, particularly those in the volcanic zones, will also benefit from international partners’ financial support.

The UN rep however noted that there is a need for better coordination to ensure all vulnerable persons in SVG benefit in one way or the other from the resources that are available.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...