Abandonment letter can be rescinded if persons take COVID-19 vaccine after regulation deadline -PM

At least 12 teachers who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine after the grace period ended on December 3rd 2021 have had their letter of abandonment from the workplace either rescinded or will be rescinded.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who on radio Sunday said even after the deadline has passed for frontline workers including teachers, nurses and police officers to get vaccinated under the Statutory Rules and Order number 28 of 2021, once they take the jab and their post is not yet filled, they can get back their job.

Prime Minister Gonsalves reiterated that the purpose of the SNRO was not meant for persons to lose their job but to be vaccinated to create a safer working environment for all .

Prime Minister Gonsalves also noted that of the 12- hundred police officers in the RSVG Police Force only 14 officers chose not to get vaccinated and were deemed to have abandoned their job.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...