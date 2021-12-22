Another trap by the Government- SVGTU president

President of the SVG Teachers Union Oswald Robinson said there were persons who took the COVID-19 vaccine and were still fired from their job and the government will be held accountable for this and other actions taken against public sector workers as part of its vaccination mandate.

Robinson was at the time responding to the statement made by Prime Minister Gonsalves on WE FM Issues at Hand programme last Sunday that even if the deadline has passed for frontline workers to get vaccinated those who remained unvaccinated still have an opportunity to take the vaccine and get back their post if it has not yet been filled once they take the jab.

Robinson said this is another trap to push mandatory vaccination.

