Fishermen in the Lowmans Bay area are complaining about the environmental impact, waste and an oil run-off from the power plant of the St.Vincent Electricity Services (VINLEC) is having on their livelihood.

The fishermen who have been in the business for decades say their complaints to the authorities have not heeded any positive outcome.

Larisa Pugsley – Kydd tells us more in this report

