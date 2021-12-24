Gov’t’s mandate described as hurricane wickedness

The government’s vaccination policy which has led to some of the nation’s teachers and other public servants losing their jobs due to their refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has been described by President of SVG Teacher’s Union Oswald Robinson as a hurricane of wickedness.

Speaking with SVGTV News on Wednesday on the picket line in front of the administrative complex, Robinson said that in this season, which should be a jolly one, many Vincentians are experiencing a bitter sweet Christmas due to the government’s vaccination mandate and the actions taken to get persons to comply.

The teacher’s union president urged teachers and other affected public servants to continue to stand united in their fight.

Robinson said the union had its first hearing in its challenge against the government’ s vaccination policy or mandate Monday and they are awaiting the first respondent.

