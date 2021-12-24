Olivia Da Silva turns on lights in Cane End for 2021 competition

Arching through networks to be healed by Jesus the Light, is the theme under which 10 times winner for the best lit private home, Olivia Da Silva is competing in the National Lighting Up competition this year.

Da Silva turned on her lights over the weekend after months of preparation and thousands of lights installed on her property.

Da Silva who has won six consecutive years, says that she focused on healing verses from the Bible which is relevant at this time.

Da Silva further explained the meaning behind every depiction of lights on her property which she said has their own story noting that this year she tried to outdo herself but it was a bit more hectic.

The elderly woman who has been lighting her home since 2003 says that she gets satisfaction decorating her property even before she decided to enter the national competition.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...